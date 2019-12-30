Tesla-rival Nio posts higher third-quarter deliveries, shares rise

Tesla-rival Nio Inc on Monday reported more deliveries in its third quarter than in second, sending its U.S.-listed shares up more than 12per cent in trading before the bell.

NIO&apos;s new electric vehicle (EV) ET7 is unveiled during the media day for Shanghai auto show
NIO's new electric vehicle (EV) ET7 is unveiled during the media day for Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

The electric-vehicle maker delivered 4,799 vehicles in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with 3,553 deliveries in the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenue rose nearly 25per cent to 1.84 billion yuan (US$263.38 million) in the third quarter from 1.47 billion yuan a year earlier.

(US$1 = 6.9861 Chinese yuan renminbi)

