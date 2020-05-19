Tesla's China car registrations plunge 64per cent month-on-month in April

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's China car registrations slumped 64per cent in April, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

BEIJING: U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's China car registrations slumped 64per cent in April, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

Tesla's China registrations, including imported cars, fell to 4,633 units from 12,709 units in March. Tesla's sales in the first month of each quarter are usually lower than the remaining two months.

Data from China Passenger Car Association shows sales of Tesla's Shanghai-made Model 3 sedan hit 3,635 units last month.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

