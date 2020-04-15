Tesla's China car registrations surge in March as Shanghai factory back up

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's China car registrations jumped 450per cent in March, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

Tesla's China registrations rose to 12,709 units in March from 2,314 in February.

Overall auto sales in China plunged 43.4per cent in March, as a coronavirus pandemic continued to depress demand, industry data showed.

Tesla, which started delivering cars from its Shanghai factory last year, said last week it has started China sales of two more Model 3 variants built at its Shanghai plant.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun; Editing by Kim Coghill)