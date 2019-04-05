Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC ordered by US judge to try to settle

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Elon Musk to meet over the next two weeks to try to resolve matters underlying the regulator's contempt motion against the Tesla Inc chief executive.

NEW YORK:

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said she may rule on whether to hold Musk in contempt if both sides are unable to reach an agreement.

The SEC accused Musk of contempt over a Feb. 19 Twitter post that it said violated his October 2018 fraud settlement with the regulator.

