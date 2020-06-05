Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com Inc to be broken up.

"Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!" Musk tweeted two days after saying he was taking a break from the social networking service. Musk does not have legal authority to break up Amazon.

Musk's tweets were prompted by an author who said on Twitter his book on the novel coronavirus pandemic was pulled from Amazon.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Franklin Paul)