Tesla's Model 3 gets 5-star rating from US auto safety agency

REUTERS: Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan has been awarded a five-star rating by the U.S. auto safety agency NHTSA, according to its website, saying https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2018/TESLA/MODELper cent2525203/4per cent252520DR/RWD that the car had no recalls, investigations or complaints.

The agency has been investigating crashes involving other Tesla models, which have raised questions over the functioning of its auto-pilot system.

The company's shares were up 1.6 percent at US$304 in premarket trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)