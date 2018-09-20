Tesla's Model 3 gets 5-star rating from US auto safety agency

Business

Tesla's Model 3 gets 5-star rating from US auto safety agency

Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan has been awarded a five-star rating by the U.S. auto safety agency NHTSA, according to its website, saying https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2018/TESLA/MODELper cent2525203/4per cent252520DR/RWD that the car had no recalls, investigations or complaints.

FILE PHOTO: A row of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles at a parking lot in Richmond California
FILE PHOTO: A row of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen at a parking lot in Richmond, California, U.S., June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan has been awarded a five-star rating by the U.S. auto safety agency NHTSA, according to its website, saying https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2018/TESLA/MODELper cent2525203/4per cent252520DR/RWD that the car had no recalls, investigations or complaints.

The agency has been investigating crashes involving other Tesla models, which have raised questions over the functioning of its auto-pilot system.

The company's shares were up 1.6 percent at US$304 in premarket trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark