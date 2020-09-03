Tesla's Musk considers CureVac as one of most innovative firms: source
BERLIN: Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier consider vaccine company CureVac as one the world's most innovative firms, a source said on Thursday, after Musk and Altmaier met on Wednesday.
Musk, who is CEO of Tesla , during the meeting also discussed Tesla's investments in Germany as well as space technology and autonomous driving, the source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
(Reporting by Christian Krämer; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michael Nienaber)