Tesla's Musk considers CureVac as one of most innovative firms: source

BERLIN: Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier consider vaccine company CureVac as one the world's most innovative firms, a source said on Thursday, after Musk and Altmaier met on Wednesday.

Musk, who is CEO of Tesla , during the meeting also discussed Tesla's investments in Germany as well as space technology and autonomous driving, the source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

(Reporting by Christian Krämer; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michael Nienaber)