Tesla's Musk considers CureVac as one of most innovative firms: source

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier consider vaccine company CureVac as one the world's most innovative firms, a source said on Thursday, after Musk and Altmaier met on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk wears a protective mask as he arrives to attend a meeting with the leadership of the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group, in Berlin, Germany September 2, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

Musk, who is CEO of Tesla , during the meeting also discussed Tesla's investments in Germany as well as space technology and autonomous driving, the source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

(Reporting by Christian Krämer; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michael Nienaber)

Source: Reuters

