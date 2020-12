Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has moved his private Musk foundation to Texas from California, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. (https://bloom.bg/2JzzUF5)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

