Tesla's Musk says considering building factory in Germany

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was considering building a factory in Germany, responding to a user's suggestion on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

The electric carmaker is scheduled to report first-quarter results after markets close.

