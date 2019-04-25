Tesla's Musk says considering building factory in Germany
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was considering building a factory in Germany, responding to a user's suggestion on Twitter.
The electric carmaker is scheduled to report first-quarter results after markets close.
(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)