Tesla's Musk says considering building factory in Germany

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was considering building a factory in Germany, responding to a user's suggestion on Twitter.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was considering building a factory in Germany, responding to a user's suggestion on Twitter.

The electric carmaker is scheduled to report first-quarter results after markets close.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)