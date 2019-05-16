Tesla says it plans software update amid vehicle fire investigation

Tesla Inc said on Thursday that it would roll out a software update to protect batteries while it conducts an investigation into incidents in which its vehicles caught fire.

In a statement, Tesla said the software update will revise charge and thermal management settings on the company's Model S and Model X vehicles.

