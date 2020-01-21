Tesla says no unintended acceleration in its vehicles

Tesla Inc said on Monday there is no unintended acceleration in its vehicles, responding to a petition to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall 500,000 of the electric company's cars over the alleged safety breach.

"Over the past several years, we discussed with NHTSA the majority of the complaints alleged in the petition. In every case we reviewed with them, the data proved the vehicle functioned properly," Tesla said in a blog post https://www.tesla.com/blog/no-unintended-acceleration-tesla-vehicles.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)