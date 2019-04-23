Tesla says robotaxis coming next year, touts self-driving microchip

Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled on Monday a microchip for self-driving vehicles that the electric car company hopes will give Tesla Inc an edge over rivals.

REUTERS: Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tesla Inc robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some markets next year thanks to exponential improvements in technology.

"Probably two years from now we'll make a car with no steering wheels or pedals," he predicted, which acknowledging he often missed deadlines and his presentation on Monday started 30 minutes late.

Advertisement

Musk also unveiled on Monday a microchip for self-driving vehicles that the electric car company hopes will give Tesla an edge over rivals.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco and Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)