Tesla says starts delivering Shanghai-made Model Y in China

Tesla Inc said on Monday it has started delivering its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicles to customers in China.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

A representative for the U.S. automaker made the comment in response to a query from Reuters.

The company obtained permission to start selling the cars from the Chinese government in November and has set a starting price of 339,900 yuan (US$52,400).

(US$1 = 6.4858 Chinese yuan renminbi)

