Tesla says will deliver second batch of China-made Model 3s on January 7

Tesla Inc will deliver a second batch of China-made Model 3 sedans to customers on Jan. 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant, a representative for the firm told Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A staff member explains the China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle at the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

The customers are not Tesla employees, the representative said, unlike those who received the first set of China-made Model 3s on Monday.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

