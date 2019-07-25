Tesla set to lose over US$5 billion in value after pushing profit timeline

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares of Tesla Inc fell 11 percent on Thursday and were set to knock off more than US$5 billion in the electric carmaker's market value, a day after it disappointed Wall Street by pushing its profit timeline once again.

Analysts also focused on the impact of shrinking margins, a key challenge for the company in delivering a profit consistently.

"For Tesla to be more than niche, one of the core challenges will be for Tesla to improve its gross margin profile," a Credit Suisse analyst wrote in a research note.

Wedbush Securities cut its price target on the stock from US$230 to US$220, citing the softer margin profile.

The stock was down 11.34per cent at US$234.84 before the opening bell, still 3per cent above the median price target of US$227.5.

The delayed timeline on profitability also weighed on its US$1.8 billion junk bond, which debuted just shy of two years ago. In European trading, the bond dropped more than 2 full points in price, and its yield, which moves in the opposite direction, surged back above 8per cent for the first time since July 1.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)