Tesla set to pay for chips in advance to overcome shortage - FT

Tesla Inc plans to pay in advance for chips to secure its supply of the crucial materials in a move to overcome the global chip shortage, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc plans to pay in advance for chips to secure its supply of the crucial materials in a move to overcome the global chip shortage, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The electric-car maker is also exploring buying a plant as a part of the efforts, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/3flWwFU)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)