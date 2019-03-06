Tesla Shanghai assembly plant to be completed in May: government official

Tesla's upcoming vehicle assembly facility in Shanghai is expected to be completed in May this year, a Shanghai city government official said on Wednesday.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Tesla's upcoming vehicle assembly facility in Shanghai is expected to be completed in May this year, a Shanghai city government official said on Wednesday.

Chen Mingbo made the comments on the sidelines of an annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.

He said the facility expects to start up production on some of its manufacturing lines by the end of the year.

