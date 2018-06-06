Tesla shareholders defeat proposal to separate Musk's roles

Tesla shareholders at an annual meeting on Tuesday re-elected three directors and voted against a proposal to split the chairman and chief executive jobs, both of which billionaire Elon Musk holds.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

The electric car maker's stock was up 1 percent in extended trade after Musk said Tesla was on track to produce 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of June, in line with his previously stated goal.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

