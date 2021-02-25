Tesla short-sellers sitting on US$3.5 billion weekly profits: Ortex

Short-sellers are sitting on estimated profits of US$3.5 billion from their bearish positions on Tesla shares in the past seven days, as of Feb 23, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Thursday.

LONDON: Short-sellers are sitting on estimated profits of US$3.5 billion from their bearish positions on Tesla shares in the past seven days, as of Feb 23, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Thursday.

The electric carmaker's shares slumped 17per cent the week through Wednesday off record high levels, as Bitcoin, in which Tesla invested US$1.5 billion, pulled back sharply.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)