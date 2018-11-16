Tesla starts Model 3 orders in China

Tesla Inc has started taking orders for its Model 3 sedan in China, the electric carmaker's China website said, adding that booking a Model 3 required a deposit of 8,000 yuan (US$1,153.60).

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said, "Probably some deliveries in March, but April is more certain", after a Twitter user asked when the deliveries will begin in China.

(US$1 = 6.9348 Chinese yuan renminbi)

