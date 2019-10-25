Tesla starts selling China-made Model 3 with autopilot function

BEIJING: US electric vehicle maker Tesla on Friday (Oct 25) started selling its China-made Model 3 with an autopilot function priced from 355,800 yuan (US$50,310), making it the company's cheapest model on sale in the country, the official website showed.

It suspended website sales of a less expensive variant of the same model, lacking an autopilot function, it had previously offered at 328,000 yuan (US$46,389).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

