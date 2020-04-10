Tesla starts selling two new locally made Model 3 variants in China

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Friday it has started selling two new locally made Model 3 sedan variants in China.

China-made Long Range Model 3 vehicles will be priced at 339,050 yuan after getting subsidies, while locally made Performance Model 3 will be priced at 419,800 yuan. It did not specify the price for Performance Model 3 vehicles after subsidies.

