Tesla starts work on Model Y programme at Shanghai factory

SHANGHAI: US electric vehicle maker Tesla on Tuesday (Jan 7) officially started work on a Model Y programme at its US$2 billion Shanghai factory, in a ceremony attended by its billionaire CEO Elon Musk and senior Shanghai government officials.

The event comes one year after the Silicon Valley carmaker started building its first foreign car plant in the world's biggest auto market.

It is also set to begin delivering Model 3 vehicles built at the Chinese factory to the public on Tuesday. It handed over 15 cars to its employees on Dec 30.

