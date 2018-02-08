Tesla sticks with Model 3 production target, posts worst ever quarterly loss

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it was sticking with Chief Executive Elon Musk's revised production targets for its Model 3, the electric sedan on which the company's future rests, despite posting its worst-ever quarterly loss.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it was sticking with Chief Executive Elon Musk's revised production targets for its Model 3, the electric sedan on which the company's future rests, despite posting its worst-ever quarterly loss.

Net loss widened to US$675.4 million, or US$4.01 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$121.3 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. http://bit.ly/2nKYSTx

Revenue rose to US$3.29 billion from US$2.28 billion.

Tesla said last month it would likely build about 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of the first quarter and that it plans to reach its goal of 5,000 vehicles per week by the end of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)