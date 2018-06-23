Tesla suffers fire Thursday at Fremont campus

REUTERS: Tesla Inc said it suffered a fire Thursday night at its Fremont facility.

“Last night, the structure outside our factory that houses the cardboard and other wood and paper products that are being recycled caught fire," a company spokeswoman said in a statement. There were no reported injuries and the company was investigating the cause, the spokeswoman said.

