Tesla supplier LG Chem sees rising battery profit after record earnings

SEOUL: LG Chem, an electric battery supplier for Tesla and Volkswagen, on Wednesday forecast a further rise in its battery sales and profit in the fourth quarter thanks to growing EV batteries demand.

The forecast came after the South Korean battery vendor and petrochemicals maker posted record earnings for the third quarter.

