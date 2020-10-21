Tesla supplier LG Chem sees rising battery profit after record earnings

LG Chem, an electric battery supplier for Tesla and Volkswagen, on Wednesday forecast a further rise in its battery sales and profit in the fourth quarter thanks to growing EV batteries demand.

The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul
The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

The forecast came after the South Korean battery vendor and petrochemicals maker posted record earnings for the third quarter.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

