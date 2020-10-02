Tesla beats expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla on Friday (Oct 2) beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

The electric-car maker delivered 139,300 vehicles in the quarter, beating estimates of 134,720 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla delivered 124,100 units of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 vehicles in the period as US production recovered after being suspended from the end of March to early May due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Its total production in the quarter rose 76 per cent to 145,036 vehicles compared to the previous three-month period.