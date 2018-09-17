Tesla to bring most collision repairs in-house: Musk

Tesla Inc is bringing most collision repairs in-house, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, saying owners of the vehicles were experiencing excessive wait times at body shops.

"Exciting to see some Tesla collision repair operations already completing within 24 hrs. Aiming for same day soon, then under an hour," Musk said.

Musk also tweeted: "Goal is for repaired car to be better than before accident. Should always be true if damaged/used parts are correctly replaced with newer parts."

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)