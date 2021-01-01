Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month

Tesla Inc said on Friday it has started selling China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicles and will deliver them to customers this month, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker expands sales in the world's biggest car market.

The starting price of Model Y in China is now 339,900 yuan (US$52,091.95), according to its China website. Tesla is expanding car manufacturing capacity in Shanghai, where it is also building Model 3 sedans.

(US$1 = 6.5250 Chinese yuan renminbi)

