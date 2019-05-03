Tesla to get up to US$2.7 billion from upsized offering, Musk to buy more stock

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tesla Inc said on Friday its offering of 3.1 million shares was priced at US$243 per share and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will buy shares worth up to US$25 million.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc on Friday was set to raise up to US$2.7 billion in a record-setting capital raising for the electric carmaker, as investors scooped up a mix of new stock and convertible notes that will recharge the company's cash-depleted balance sheet.

The company said in a filing that it had raised its offer to 3.1 million shares, rising to 3.5 million including a tranche for underwriting banks, from an initially planned 2.7 million, priced at US$243 per share.

The filing also showed it would place convertible debt worth US$1.6 billion, up from an initial planned US$1.35 billion.

That all pointed to buoyant interest in the offering and shares in the company rose 1.5 percent in trading before the bell.

The company did, however, set the coupon for the debt offering at 2.0 percent - the top of its indicated range - showing it had to concede ground to investors.

The conversion premium of 27.5 percent over the reference price for Tesla shares, at which the bonds can be converted to stock in future, was at the low end of an initial range of between 27.5 percent and 32.5 percent.

Tesla's launch of a capital raise was greeted with relief by Wall Street on Thursday after a tumultuous year which has seen analysts and investors cast doubt on its ability to produce, sell and deliver enough cars to make a sustainable profit.

The company faces expensive challenges, including launching production in China, overhauling its U.S. retail and service operations and developing new models, including the high-volume Model Y SUV and a Semi commercial truck.

Many analysts had calculated that without new cash Tesla - which burned through US$1.5 billion in the first quarter and has seen demand for its cars soften - would not be able to carry out its plans.

The company said that after all costs had been deducted it could now get up to US$2.7 billion in new capital from the offer. That compared to the US$2.2 billion in cash reserves the company held at the end of March.

Billionaire Musk, whose fortune centers around a 20 percent stake in the US$42-billion company, has also doubled his initial commitment for buying shares and will now buy stock worth up to US$25 million, the company said.

Including the option for underwriters to buy 15 percent in each offering, Tesla will sell about US$860 million in new shares and US$1.84 billion in debt.

Tesla had said on Thursday it would raise up to US$2.3 billion in new capital through shares and debt. That included an offering of 2.7 billion shares worth around US$650 million and US$1.35 billion in debt, before issues to underwriters.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Patrick Graham)