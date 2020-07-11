Tesla to hold annual shareholder meet and 'Battery Day' on Sep 22

REUTERS: Tesla Inc will hold its annual shareholder meeting in person on Sep 22 at its Fremont factory in California, the electric carmaker said on Friday (Jul 10).

The company's "Battery Day", where it is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology will also be held on the same day, Tesla said.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last month the shareholder meet would tentatively be held on Sep 15.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Jul 7, which was pushed to a later date following stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla has been facing pressure from shareholder advisory firms, Glass Lewis and ISS, against the re-election of Chairwoman Robyn Denholm over concerns of corporate governance and her leadership.

