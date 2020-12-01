Tesla to join S&P 500 in single tranche
Tesla Inc will join the S&P 500 index in a single part, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Monday following a consultation with investors about the best way to add one of Wall Street's most valuable companies.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)