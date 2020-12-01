Tesla to join S&P 500 in single tranche

Business

Tesla to join S&P 500 in single tranche

Tesla Inc will join the S&P 500 index in a single part, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Monday following a consultation with investors about the best way to add one of Wall Street's most valuable companies.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tesla
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen on a store in Paris, France, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

