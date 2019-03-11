Tesla to raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent on average worldwide

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Sunday it will raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent on average worldwide as it plans to keep more retail stores open.

Tesla said the current prices are valid until March 18 and the price hikes will only apply to the more expensive variants of Model 3, Model S and Model X.

There will be no price increase to the US$35,000 Model 3, the company added.

