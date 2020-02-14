Tesla to recall 3,183 Model X vehicles in China: market regulator

Tesla Inc will recall 3,183 Model X vehicles in China, because of a potential issue that could make steering harder and increase the risk of a crash, according to the country's market regulator.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model X electric car is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Tesla will recall the sport-utility vehicles made in 2016 from June, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

