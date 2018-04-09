Tesla to recall 8,898 vehicles in China from June 28: China quality watchdog

China's quality watchdog said on Monday that Tesla Inc will recall a total of 8,898 Model S vehicles in the country from June 28.

Tesla has been voluntarily recalling Model S sedans built before April 2016 in order to replace bolts in the power steering component.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)