Tesla tumbles 15% as blistering rally cools

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc shares fell as much as 15 per cent on Wednesday (Sep 2), extending previous session's losses after the electric-car maker announced a US$5 billion stock offering that was aimed at cashing in on Wall Street's heightened interest.

After a nearly six-fold increase in share value this year, Tesla decided on a 5-for-1 stock split, which came into effect on Monday.

"After a strong positive reaction to a split you recently had a share offering, and a large holder selling. People are taking some profits after a monster run," Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Siegel said. "Tesla is allowed to have a down day.

One of the top shareholders of the automaker, fund management firm Baillie Gifford & Co, cut its passive stake to 4.25 per cent compared to 7.67 per cent as of Dec 31, according to a regulatory filing.

Tesla shares were last down 6.8 per cent at US$442.8 in afternoon trading.

