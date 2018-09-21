Tesla VP of global supply management resigns: Bloomberg

Tesla Inc's vice president of global supply management, Liam O'Connor, has resigned, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-20/tesla-is-said-to-lose-supply-management-chief-as-exodus-worsens, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The departure of O'Connor, who joined Tesla in March 2015 from Apple Inc , follows the exit of a string of senior executives, including Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton and Chief People Officer Gabrielle Toledano.

The company said last week its vice president of worldwide finance and operation Justin McAnear would leave the company in early October.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)