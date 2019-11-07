Teva Pharm nudges up earnings forecast, names new CFO

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries nudged up its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday, after reporting a drop in third-quarter profit that broadly met expectations.

JERUSALEM: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries nudged up its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday, after reporting a drop in third-quarter profit that broadly met expectations.

The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 58 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the July-September period, down from 68 cents a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It cited higher tax expenses and lower operating profit, which were partially offset by lower finance expenses.

Revenue fell 6per cent to US$4.26 billion due to generic competition for its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and declines in sales in the United States, Russia and Japan, although it posted gains in some of its newly launched drugs.

Analysts had forecast Israel-based Teva would earn 59 cents a share ex-items on revenue of US$4.24 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Revenue in North America dipped 9per cent to US$2.05 billion, with North American sales of Copaxone down 41‮per cent‬ to US$271 million. Its new migraine drug Ajovy had revenue of US$25 million, while sales of Huntington's treatment Austedo rose to US$105 million from US$62 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teva is looking to Ajovy and Austedo to boost revenue and help it pay down its huge debt load.

Chief ‮E‬xecutive Kare Schultz said Teva remained on track to achieve a two-year restructuring target of US$3 billion in spending reductions.

Teva said it had legal settlements of US$468 million in the third quarter, mainly in connection with opioid cases in the United States.

Its debt load had fallen to US$26.9 billion at the end of September from US$28.7 billion three months earlier.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

For 2019, the company raised its forecast for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to US$2.30-US$2.50 from US$2.20-US$2.50 and revenue to US$17.2-US$17.4 billion from US$17.0-US$17.4 billion.

Analysts are forecasting EPS of US$2.38 on revenue of US$17.18 billion.

Teva also named Eli Kalif as its new chief financial officer effective Dec. 22.

Teva's shares were down 1.3per cent in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter)