Texas attorney general says will sue Google

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will file a multistate lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google, he said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Paxton had joined the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit against the company in October.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.)

Source: Reuters

