Texas Instruments' profit dips 67 percent on tax expense

REUTERS: Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc's fourth-quarter profit slumped about 67 percent due to tax-related expenses resulting from new U.S. tax laws.

The Dallas-based company said on Tuesday its net income fell to US$344 million or 34 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.05 billion or US$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to US$3.75 billion from US$3.41 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)