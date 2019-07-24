Texas Instruments beat profit estimates, shares up 6per cent

Texas Instruments Inc reported an 8.7per cent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it grappled with slowing demand for microchips that started late last year.

REUTERS: Texas Instruments Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, signaling a relief against the backdrop of a global slowdown in demand for microchips and sending its shares up 6per cent in extended trading.

The company had previously warned that the slowdown may last a few more quarters, as China's economy cools and manufacturers face the fallout of a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.

Texas, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, said it expected third-quarter revenue to be between US$3.65 billion and US$3.95 billion. The company also estimated a profit of between US$1.31 and US$1.53 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$3.83 billion and profit of US$1.38 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to US$1.31 billion, or US$1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.41 billion, or US$1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.22 per share.

Total revenue fell about 9per cent to US$3.67 billion, but beat estimates of US$3.6 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)