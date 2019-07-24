Texas Instruments beat profit estimates, shares up 6per cent
REUTERS: Texas Instruments Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, signaling a relief against the backdrop of a global slowdown in demand for microchips and sending its shares up 6per cent in extended trading.
The company had previously warned that the slowdown may last a few more quarters, as China's economy cools and manufacturers face the fallout of a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.
Texas, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, said it expected third-quarter revenue to be between US$3.65 billion and US$3.95 billion. The company also estimated a profit of between US$1.31 and US$1.53 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$3.83 billion and profit of US$1.38 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income fell to US$1.31 billion, or US$1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.41 billion, or US$1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.22 per share.
Total revenue fell about 9per cent to US$3.67 billion, but beat estimates of US$3.6 billion.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)