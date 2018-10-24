Texas Instruments quarterly revenue rises 3.5 percent

Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as it benefited from higher sales of semiconductors used in cars and industrial machinery.

Net income rose to US$1.57 billion, or US$1.58 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$1.29 billion, or US$1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$4.26 billion from US$4.12 billion.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)