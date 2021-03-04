Texas power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts: AP

Texas' power grid manager Bill Magness was fired amid growing calls for his ouster following February's deadly blackouts, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is the second senior official to depart in the wake of one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history, the report said.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)