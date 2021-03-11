Texas power regulator warns lawmakers against retroactively cutting storm power prices
The head of Texas's power regulator told lawmakers on Thursday that any effort to retroactively reduce the power prices levied during a recent storm would lead to lawsuits that the state could lose.
Commodity contracts that utilities and others use to hedge their prices have closed and ordering a change "will have consequences" for the power market, agriculture and other commodities that use such contracts, Public Utility Commission Chairman Arthur D'Andrea said in testimony before a state hearing.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)