Thai Airways acting CEO resigns after restructuring plan approved

BANGKOK: Thai Airways International Pcl on Wednesday said that its acting chief executive officer, Chansin Treenuchagron, had resigned.

The airline's chief of human resources, Suvadhana Sibunruang, will take over as acting CEO, the company said in a statement. The announcement comes after a court approved the airline's restructuring plan. Chansin will remain as an administrator of the airline's business rehabilitation plan.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies)