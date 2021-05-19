Thai Airways creditors approve restructuring plan

Business

Thai Airways creditors approve restructuring plan

Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, its legal advisor said on Wednesday.

A Thai Airways plane takes off from Bangkok&apos;s Suvarnabhumi Airport
FILE PHOTO: A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, its legal advisor said on Wednesday.

"Ninety percent of creditors voted to approve the plan," Kitipong Urapeepatanapong told Reuters, adding a court will need to review the plan on May 28. Last year, a court approved the troubled airline's request for bankruptcy protection and debt restructuring.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark