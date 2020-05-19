Thailand's Cabinet approves plan for Thai Airways' debt restructuring

BANGKOK: Thailand's Cabinet approved a plan to bring national carrier Thai Airways International to bankruptcy court for debt restructuring, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday (May 19).

"It was a difficult decision," he told reporters at a news briefing.

The plan replaces a previous rescue package where the airline would seek a government guaranteed loan.



"The government has reviewed all dimensions ... we have decided to petition for restructuring and not let Thai Airways go bankrupt. The airline will continue to operate," Prayuth said.



Thai Airways was already facing financial trouble before the coronavirus outbreak, having reported losses since 2017.



