Thailand's Cabinet approves plan for Thai Airways' debt restructuring

Business

Thailand's Cabinet approves plan for Thai Airways' debt restructuring

Thai Airways airplanes are parked at the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: Thai Airways airplanes are parked at the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand March 25, 2020 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand's Cabinet approved a plan to bring national carrier Thai Airways International to bankruptcy court for debt restructuring, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday (May 19).

"It was a difficult decision," he told reporters at a news briefing.

READ: Thai Airways to seek US$1.8 billion emergency loan to navigate virus impact - document

The plan replaces a previous rescue package where the airline would seek a government guaranteed loan.

"The government has reviewed all dimensions ... we have decided to petition for restructuring and not let Thai Airways go bankrupt. The airline will continue to operate," Prayuth said.

Thai Airways was already facing financial trouble before the coronavirus outbreak, having reported losses since 2017.

Source: Reuters/jt

Tagged Topics

Bookmark